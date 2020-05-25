  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to raise spending on benefits for disabled people

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee decided to spend more on benefits for disabled people to help them improve their living condition.

Ho Chi Minh City to raise spending on benefits for disabled people (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People’s Committee has just announced a plan to develop role and responsibility of all sectors and unions in carrying out activities to help people with disabilities.
Moreover,  relevant agencies should improve disabled people's access to creational, leisure and sporting activities.
The highlight of the plan is to increase grants for people with disabilities. Additionally, the city has developed policies to add more disabled people in the city’s social security. Special people will get facilitation to policies of education, vocational training, employment, credit, recreation, travel and sports.
Last but not least, the city will check essential infrastructure to suit disabled people.

By Gia Minh - Translated by Dan Thuy

