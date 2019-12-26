Ho Chi Minh City transport authority clamp down smoking in bus stations

At the seminar “Enhancing implementation of smoke-free environment” organized by the Center for Health Consultation and Community Development yesterday, many participants highly valued the pilot project “Smoke-free bus stations” carried out from May, 2019 to now with the aim to reduce half of smokers in bus stations by 2020.



Total 114 bus drivers and attendants paid fines of nearly VND59 million (US$2,536) for smoking at a downtown bus station in a campaign to crack down on smoking in public places this year.

The management center has cooperated with relevant agencies to put up “No Smoking” signs on the buses at the two stations and 500 other bus stops across the city, he added.

According to the law, those smoke in public places or throw cigarette butts in wrong places will receive a warning or a fine of VND100,000- VND300,000.

Those who sell tobacco to people under 18 or employ teenagers under 18 to sell tobacco will be fined from VND500,000 - VND2 million.

In reality, there have been difficulties in implementation of the regulation and issuance of fine on violators.

By THANH AN - Translated by UYEN PHUONG