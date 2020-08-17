Ho Chi Minh City youth conclude successful summer volunteer campaign

Along with activities to clean roads and canals across the city, the campaign built and repaired 155 houses for the needy, while constructing 22 rural bridges, and contributing to keeping traffic safety in major city streets.



The campaign raised about VND10 billion (US$433,374) to support more than 30,000 needy people and welfare beneficiaries. It presented nearly 1,000 scholarships worth nearly VND1 billion to poor children, while providing more than VND2.2 billion to 45 youngsters for business start-up.

Meanwhile, free health check-up and medicine were given to 35,000 locals. Volunteer youth donated 13,500 units of blood during the campaign.

Young volunteers also held various summer activities for children, and provided assistance to nearly 73,000 contestants participating in the high-school graduation exams.

During the campaign, more than 300 outstanding volunteer youngsters were admitted to the Party.

Particularly, this year, the first-ever online walk programme was held on the MOMO e-wallet platform, attracting 75,000 participants. Nearly 7 billion steps were gathered, helping raise nearly VND7.2 billion for a scholarship fund to support poor students.

Throughout the campaign, nearly 20,000 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and young people benefitted from science-technology transfer, employment consultation and job placement services.