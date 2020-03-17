Ho Chi Minh City’s innovation awards launched

The third edition of the awards is being organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology with the aim of honouring outstanding organisations and individuals in innovation and startup activities.

They are divided into four categories: start-ups with a new business model based on technology and capacity for rapid growth; organisations and individuals with creative and innovative solutions; outstanding media stories that had a great impact on the start-up community; and incubators, investors and experts for assistance to start-ups.

The submissions can be made until August 31.

The awards ceremony will be held within the framework of the HCM City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE 2020). There will be 12 prizes. Each category will have three prizes.

Last year, the awards received 277 entries.

Vietnamplus