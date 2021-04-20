Ho Chi Minh City’s preparations for elections examined

At the working session with the NA delegation, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Pham Duc Hai reported working plans to ensure social safety and order for the elections.

Accordingly, the municipal Election Committee established sub-committees to serve the elections, held weekly meetings with election committees of 21 districts and Thu Duc city on the progress of the preparations.

A number of seminars were also held to popularise the Law on the Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils, the Law on the Organisation of the NA, the Law on the Organisation of Local Administrations, and documents guiding the elections.

So far, there have been 50 nominees for the election of NA lawmakers, 16 of them are women. All hold bachelor degrees and above. Meanwhile, there are 169 candidates running for seats of the municipal People’s Council, including 63 women. Up to 165 of them hold bachelor degrees and above.

Director of the municipal Department of Public Security Maj. Gen. Le Hong Nam said local security and order have been basically maintained. The city's police are working with authorities and competent agencies to protect the elections.

Ty, who is also head of the subcommittee for security, order and health, asked the municipal departments and agencies to continue raising public awareness of the elections, ensuring that it will take place in a democratic and fair manner.

He also urged the municipal police to fight distortions, enhance inspection in major areas, and come up with firefighting plans at voting areas.

