Hoc Mon District applies strict measures against spread of Covid-19

More than 50,000 people in Hoc Mon District are taken samples for Covid-19 testing.

Recently, the district has expanded more isolation areas with 15 Covid-19 cases, also cooperated with local authorities to conduct large-scale Covid-19 testing from June 25 to June 27.

On June 25 and June 26, the district performed the SARS-CoV-2 testing for over 50,000 people in Hoc Mon Town, Tan Hiep, Ba Diem and Xuan Thoi Dong communes.Yesterday, the district conducted the Covid-19 testing at the remaining communes for people in rental houses, supermarkets, convenience stores, street vendors, small traders at traditional markets and lottery ticket sellers.Thanks to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, over 40 Covid-19 cases were detected. According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District Duong Hong Thang, more Covid-19 cases are able to be detected in around the next three days.

By Kieu Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong