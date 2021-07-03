Hoc Mon wholesale market stops operation until July 15

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Ngo Minh Chau (2nd, R) inspects the implementation of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures at Hoc Mon wholesale market on May 6.



HOTRACO also suggested traders send their commitment letter on implementation of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control regulations, lists of employees and assistants at their stalls in the market in advance July 13 to be ready for the market reoperation.

As the previous plan, the market is expected to resume its operation on July 5; however, the Economic Division of Hoc Mon District proposed the company's board of directors to continue halting direct delivery of goods at the market. That aims to ensure the pandemic prevention and control amid Covid-19 case surge at Hoc Mon wholesale market.To limit the Covid-19 spreading, Hoc Mon agricultural products wholesale market started to cease direct goods delivery from June 28 for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the entire market.By 6 p.m. on July 2, 105 out of 234 markets in Ho Chi Minh City have been temporarily closed to prevent Covid-19, including Hoc Mon wholesale market and 104 traditional markets.

By Thuy Hai-Translated by Huyen Huong