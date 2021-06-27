Hoc Mon wholesale market suspends direct delivery of goods to prevent Covid-19

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Ngo Minh Chau (2nd, R) inspects the implementation of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures at Hoc Mon wholesale market on May 6.



According to the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District, the current Covid-19 pandemic situation is getting more and more complicated in the district. Of which, there have been 19 Covid-19 cases in the wholesale market and several infectious cases from other markets.To create favorable conditions for Hoc Mon Trade Joint Stock Company (HOTRACO) to complete the entire Covid-19 prevention and control plan, the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District directed the company's board of directors to halt direct delivery of goods at the wholesale market in a week.Besides, the board of directors of HOTRACO is responsible for providing the notice to traders to apply online operations of goods transport, delivery and reception; and cooperate with the Department of Industry and Trade and the People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District to plan Covid-19 prevention and control to apply right after the market returns to normal operation.The People’s Committee of Hoc Mon District also required large-scale disinfection in the whole market.The company needs to promptly allocate favorable sites outside the market for vehicles from other provinces to temporarily drop down goods tomorrow morning as there isn't time for them to draw a new transport plan.

By Van Minh – Translated by Huyen Huong