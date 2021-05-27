Hotline 1022 ready for welcoming reflections on Covid-19 pandemic

The banner of hotline 1022 specializing in receiving reflections and answering the questions of people, enterprises and organizations on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city

To reflect Covid-19 situation via the Information Portal 1022, city residents can call hotline 1022, press number 3 or dial the phone number (028) 3824.9000.

Accordingly, hotline 1022 permanently allows residents to monitor the handling process, receive notification of handling results after completing troubleshooting.Through the hotline, the city's residents can keep an eye on the actual handling result and continue to reflect to the system in case that the problem has not been handled or the quality does not meet their requirements.Besides, local people can install app ‘Tong dai 1022’ on Android and iOS, access the e-portal https://1022.tphcm.gov.vn, https://www.facebook.com/1022.tphcm.gov.vn or send E-mail to 1022@tphcm.gov.vn.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Huyen Huong