Households along Hanoi Highway to pay 50-percent road service toll

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the People's Committee of Thu Duc City to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to urgently work with Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company (CII), investor of the the Hanoi Highway and National Highway No.1 expansion project, to propagandize the toll collection policy in the highway to residents.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security will collaborate with Thu Duc City Police to ensure smooth traffic, security and social order during the fee-collection period.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Mr. Le Hoa Binh has assigned the Department of Transport to work with the Department of Finance, the Department of Justice, CII Company and related units to promptly submit to the city People's Committee the plan on road toll charges to pay back the investment capital for the project in March.





By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong