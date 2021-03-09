  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Independent consultant to investigate cushion faulty of metro line No.1 approved

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) approved for independent consultant to clarify as well as investigate the reason for recent fallen-off rubber cushion incident from its position between two beams at a section from Binh Thai Intersection to Thu Duc Intersection under the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line project. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to MAUR, over four months since the incident, Sumitomo – Cienco6 Consortium (SCC) did not have enough personnel to handle for the fault. Currently, the general contractor is implementing testing for the entire stability of rubber cushions under CP2 bidding package. 

SCC also admitted standard deviation of the technical error for cushions, leading to manufacture and installation error compared with the approved design requirements. 

In early January 2021, the State Council for Pre-Acceptance Test of Construction Works checked and concluded that the above fault belonged to the responsibility of SCC.

Because the project is under construction and has not been handed over, the State Council for Pre-Acceptance Test of Construction Works and the investor affirmed to respect the proposals and solutions of the contractor to overcome the fault.

