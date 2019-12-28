Speaking at a conference to review industry and trade growth in the city in 2019 and mission for the next year on December 26, Deputy Director of the Department said that the Department will have detailed standards.

For instance, in 2020, the Index of Industrial Production will rise by 7.6 percent including four key industries with a year-on-year increase by over 7.5 percent.



Additionally, commodity retail sale will leap by 12 percent and turnover of retail sale will go up by 12.5 percent. Exports of Ho Chi Minh City enterprises through border gates nationwide will see increase of 9.5 percent excluding crude oil.

To achieve the goal, the industry and trade sector in HCMC will continue improving the city growth quality and competitiveness attached with economic re-structuring as well as ensuring fair and favorable business environment in order to encourage startup businesses.

Management units of distribution networks will pour more money to develop shops in and out the city as well as pay more attention to online sale to meet consumers’ demand.

