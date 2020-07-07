Inspection carried out on canal, river encroachment in Cu Chi District

The inspection group visited the site for the culvert project Song Lu 2 worth VND75 billion (US$3,233,748 ) to prevent flood in 540-ha farms in Cu Chi. The two projects Son- Den Bridge embankment and upgrade of Dong canal which total more than VND900 billion to protect embankment and irrigation systems in Cu Chi District.



Inspectors also checked the management center of automatic valve in Dong canal as well as embankment projects alongside Sai Gon River in Cu Chi District.

Deputy Director of the city Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Hoang, said that the city is digitalizing all construction sites and maps for management work.

At the working session, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Investment Vo Thanh Thong highly valued the city’s proactive acts in natural disasters prevention. The city has worked on scenarios and solution to quickly handle situations when incidents take place.

However, he said that the city should pay more attention to carry out drainage projects and landslide prevention projects synchronously; there has been slowdown in many projects. Worse, river and canal encroachment in the city is rampant more than other cities and provinces; therefore, the city must be more determined to handle it.

He added that site clearance is usually the culprit of project stoppage. If the width of a river is reduced by encroachment, it may have an impact on the discharge it normally carries which result in flooding in scattered areas.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong