Installation of rooftop solar power system increases rapidly in HCMC

Up to now, the city has developed more than 4,300 systems with a capacity of 73.96 Mega-Watt peaks (MWp), reaching 180.39 percent over the same period in 2019. Noticeably, the power sent back to the power grid also exceeded 38 million kilowatt-hours, equivalent to about VND80 billion. Up to now, there are 9,890 rooftop solar power systems with a total capacity of 139.68 MWp.



More and more households and enterprises are investing in rooftop solar power systems. Besides the need for efficient use, the fact that the preferential policy in which EVN buys power generated by rooftop solar power systems of customers at relatively high prices will expire after December 31 this year has also spurred the ceaselessly-increasing demand for the installation of rooftop solar power systems.





By Lac Phong – Translated by Gia Bao