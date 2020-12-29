Internal strength of HCMC on increase: Chairman of municipal People’s Committee

He made the statement at an online conference held by the Government with 63 provinces and cities nationwide on December 28.



Attending at the HCMC end were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC.



From the HCMC end, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong reported that in 2020, the efforts of the entire political system, the companionship of enterprises, and the consensus of the people had helped the city’s economy to overcome a difficult period and brought many positive highlights. The city had proactively and effectively prevented the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, it had promptly rescheduled tax payments for enterprises for more than VND8.8 trillion. It had also supported people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with more than VND600 billion.



Amid the difficult context, HCMC's economy showed recovery and achieved positive results, with a growth rate of 1.39 percent over the same period last year. The city’s exports exceeded US$44 billion. There were more than 40,000 newly-registered enterprises, with a total registered capital of more than VND1 quadrillion, and more than 8,000 enterprises resumed operation. Ho Chi Minh City had actively built a linkage for tourism development between HCMC and other provinces and cities to stimulate demand for the domestic tourism market in the context that commercial flights were restricted and the international travel market was frozen because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The result was quite positive, with the number of tourists to HCMC growing again and revenue reaching more than VND84 trillion.



The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee said that despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, HCMC had made great efforts to budget collection activities. In 2020, budget revenue was estimated at VND352 trillion, reaching 86.7 percent of the estimate. For the period from 2016 to 2020, the proportion of domestic collection in the total State budget revenue in HCMC increased from 62.1 percent to 67.6 percent. It shows that the production and business activities of taxpayers continue to be effective, and the internal strength of HCM's economy is increasing.



Especially, the city had persistently followed and boldly proposed many important contents, which were later approved by the Government. Specifically, the National Assembly passed Resolution No.131 on the organization of the urban administration in HCMC; the Standing Committee of the National Assembly passed Resolution No.1111 on the alignment of administrative divisions at district and ward levels and the establishment of Thu Duc City.



Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong affirmed that the city would make more efforts right from the first months of next year to create momentum to complete the socio-economic development plans in 2021 successfully.



With the significance and importance of the year 2021 that the Government had affirmed, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong said that HCMC determined the theme of the year 2021 as "The year of building an urban government and improving the investment environment."



The city will continue to implement the dual goals, carry out economic recovery and innovation, promote digital transformation, build smart cities, reform administrative procedures, and improve social welfare.



In socio-economic development, the city identifies 20 indicators and nine key contents. In which, the city focuses on implementing urban government, reorganizing the district and communal administrative units, and establishing Thu Duc City. It will research specific mechanisms and policies to develop Thu Duc City to submit to central agencies for approval in the coming time. The city will focus on implementing four key breakthrough development programs, with 51 programs and component projects.



To create conditions for HCMC to complete the socio-economic development task, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong proposed the Government to pay attention to and issue a Resolution guiding the implementation of urban administration in HCMC before January 1, 2021, the time when Resolution No.131 on the organization of urban administration in HCMC takes effect.



To continue effectively implementing Resolution No.54 on the pilot of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong proposed the Government and the Prime Minister to direct ministries and departments to soon provide guidance on land-use plans when equitizing enterprises for the city to promptly implement equitization following the proposed plan. At the same time, they should speed up the progress of declaration and approval of plans and carry out the realignment and handling of State-owned houses and land of ministries, industries, corporations, and State corporations in HCMC, helping the city to have more investment resources for development.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Nha