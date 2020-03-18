IT smartly implemented to serve citizens in HCMC

The first category is the evaluation of activities in the campaign ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart City’ in District 2. In particular, until September 2020, the local authorities are going to run 2 IT applications for public services. Other activities in accordance with this year’s theme ‘Boosting Cultural Activities and Promoting civilized urban lifestyle’ are also carried out.

In addition, the Party Committee of District 2 strive to operate a paperless office, improve and perfect the mechanism of one portal for all public services making use of advanced technologies.

Other categories of this contest include encouraging citizens not to litter streets and canals (observing Direction No.19-CT/TU by the HCMC Party Committee); improving the performance of state management in construction monitoring (observing Direction No.23-CT/TU also by the HCMC Party Committee); transforming unused spaces and landfills in the wards of An Phu, Binh An, Cat Lai, and Binh Trung Tay into useful sites like vegetable gardens, flower parks, or playgrounds, while ensuring the building progress of a kindergarten for the new Caric residential area in Binh An Ward and Nguyen Thi Tu Primary School in Thao Dien Ward.

Secretary of the District 2 Party Committee Tran Van Thuan stressed the observance of Direction No.19-CT/TU and Direction No.23-CT/TU to knock down 17 illegal constructions in Thao Dien Ward and the concentration on administration reform to improve efficiency in serving citizens and businesses.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Vien Hong