Japan supports HCMC to develop urban infrastructure

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong sincerely thanked the Japanese Government and people for their supports to Vietnam; and he emphasized that the agreements would create important motivation to further promote relations between the two sides.According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong, Japan's non-refundable aid will not only contribute to strengthening the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Japan but also attracting investment capital and technology of Japanese companies into the city’s projects.After finishing, the project for rehabilitation of aging sewer pipeline without digging road surface will be superiority evidence for applying the Japanese technology in Vietnam.In addition, the city leader also suggested that the Japanese side continues to pay attention in promoting the signing of the final loan agreement for Metro Line No.1, supervising contractors to focus resources for its construction to ensure safety, the schedule and works quality.The Japanese ambassador thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for supporting the country’s businesses in the implementation process of the Metro Line No.1 Project and wished to continue receiving more and more attentions of Ho Chi Minh City to implement the project as planned.Mr. Umeda Kunio proposed the city to further promote Japanese language education programs at high schools, support the Japanese enterprises for the projects of real estate and water environment improvement.Japan was ready for supporting, cooperating and hoped that the signing ceremony would contribute to the strong development of the city, added he.

By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong