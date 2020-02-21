Kazakh enterprises satisfied with city’s business environment

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong pleasured at the good relationship development between the two countries in recent years; however, the cooperation between Vietnam and Kazakhstan as well as Ho Chi Minh City with localities of Kazakhstan has not been commensurate with the potential of the two countries.In particular, the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Almaty, which is Kazakhstan's largest city, expired in 2016.Sharing about the socio-economic situation, challenges of Ho Chi Minh City in the process of development such as environmental pollution and infrastructure overloading due to fast population growth, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong hoped that during his tenure, Ambassador Yerlan Baizhanov would call on Kazakh investors to the fields that the city has demand, promote investment and further trade with the city.The city leaders are willing to discuss and create conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Kazakhstan to promote investment in the city, added Mr.Phong.Ambassador Yerlan Baizhanov stressed that Kazakh businesses have been satisfied with business environment in Ho Chi Minh City without any difficulties in doing business.He would promote dialogue with the authorities of the city to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Almaty - Ho Chi Minh City.

By Do Van, Translated by Huyen Huong