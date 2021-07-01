Key leaders of people’s committees of 16 districts in HCMC announced

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) hands over the appointment decision to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Huong. (Photo: SGGP)

The appointment was carried out by following the Resolution No.131/2020/QH14 (NQ131) on organizing urban administration in HCMC. The city does not hold people’s councils of 16 districts and 249 wards. Chairman of the city People’s Committee is responsible for assigning chairman and vice chairman of districts.







Mr. Le Duc Thanh (L) receives the appointment decision. (Photo: SGGP) Accordingly, the appointed positions included 14 chairmen and 47 vice chairmen of the people’s committees of districts.

Former Vice secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of former District 2, Le Duc Thanh; and former member of the Party Standing Committee cum Vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 1, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong have been appointed as chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1 and chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 10, respectively.



Mr. Pham Quoc Huy (L) takes the role of Chairman of the Member's Council cum Secretary of the Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term of Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation- Single-Member Limited Liability.

Former Vice secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 5, Pham Quoc Huy took the role of Chairman of the Member's Council cum Secretary of the Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term of Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation- Single-Member Limited Liability.



Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu (L) gets new mission at the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies- HCMC People’s Council.





Mr. Huynh Hong Thanh (L) receives new task at the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies – the HCMC People’s Council. Former Vice secretary of Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 12, Le Truong Hai Hieu was transferred to the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies- HCMC People’s Council. At the first session of the 10th People's Council for the 2021-2026 tenure on June 24, the municipal People’s Council also voted for Le Truong Hai Hieu to become head of the department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People’s Council.

Former deputy head of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Huynh Hong Thanh received new task at the Office of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies – the HCMC People’s Council. At the first session of the 10th People's Council for the 2021-2026 tenure on June 24, he was elected as Deputy head of the Urban Department of the municipal People’s Council.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong congratulated leaders on their new working positions.

He hoped they would be good at the work and complete all the assigned tasks, especially in the fight against the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh