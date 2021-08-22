Lam Dong donates 5,000 tons of vegetables to HCMC





Each shipment is guaranteed to have at least five different types of agricultural products to create diversity at support places.Previously, through the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lam Dong Province, local officials and people sent 720 tons of vegetables and tubers to support localities.* On the afternoon of August 21, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces organized the transfer of money and goods through the Bac Lieu – Ca Mau Compatriot Liaison Board in HCMC to support the people of these two provinces living and working in HCMC. Specifically, Bac Lieu Province transported 5 tons of rice, 1.5 tons of dried fish of all kinds, many necessities and food, and VND1 billion, deducted from the fund for Covid-19 prevention of the province. Ca Mau Province transferred 1 ton of rice, along with 2.8 tons of dried fish, dried acetes, fish cake, and Sesarma mederi.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Bao Nghi