Land data in HCMC to be fully digitized in 2020

Accordingly, DoC needs to cooperate with other related departments and state organizations in HCMC to gradually convert current land data from the downtown out while carefully checking all necessary land planning.

This essential information is then used by DoC, along with construction policies and urban designs, to better monitor construction jobs in the whole city, eliminating the task of citizens and businesses asking for a construction permit.

Currently, construction permit approvals are only issued when requested since there is no clear united comprehensive urban planning. Therefore, fulfilling land data digitization offers a chance to complete urban designs, including precise planning surface area and house designs, for residents in HCMC to observe and to effectively fight corruption.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan also requested DoC to check the fund for subsidized housing in HCMC, especially the one in projects for commercial housing. He suggested that the city either choose using these allocated houses or transform them into capital to launch independent accommodation building projects.

He asked related agencies to check the use of state-owned land and houses since presently, several real estates projects are stuck due to the lack of harmonious collaboration among state agencies and departments. For example, construction businesses encounter difficulties when the 20 percent of land use for subsidized housing in their building projects is neither used by the municipal authorities nor allowed to sell, yet they receive no response from corresponding state offices.

In this meeting, Director of DoC Le Hoa Binh reported that in 2020, his organization introduces the goals of providing 8 million sq meters for housing construction, reaching a total surface area for accommodation of 190.19 million meter square and an average accommodation area of 20.6 meter square per person; launching construction projects for 10 new apartment buildings while knocking down 12 ones and moving 550 households out of 9 damaged level-D apartment buildings; and ensuring 100 percent of new construction projects in HCMC is in accordance with the law.

By Do Tra Giang – Translated by Vien Hong