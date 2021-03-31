  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Large fire engulfs house in downtown HCMC

SGGP
A fire occurred on Nguyen Thai Hoc Street in Pham Ngu Lao Ward in HCMC’ District 1 at 1.30 pm on March 31.
The fire was noticed coming out of a house which is next door to Ernst Thalmann High School.
Fire engines and many firefighters were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.
The local authorities have asked all teachers and students of the high school and households located near the incident to move to safer location.
Investigation of the accident is underway.
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

