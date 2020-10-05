Largest sewage pumping station in HCMC operational

Dong Dieu sewage pumping station’s capacity has been increased more than three times from 192,000 cubic meters per day in the first phase to 640,000 cubic meters per day, said Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City Luong Minh Phuc yesterday.



According to Mr. Phuc, the sewage pumping station is the largest in the southern metropolis. The sewage pumping station will collect wastewater from the basins of the Tau Hu Canal, Ben Nghe Canal, Doi Canal, and Te Canal. Then collected wastewater will be moved to Binh Hung Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same district through a box culvert system with the total length of 3,600 meters.

The pumping station is expected to help reduce environmental pollution in the metropolis and contribute to the completion of the rainwater drainage and flood control systems across an area of about 2,510 hectares in districts 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11, where approximately two million people are living.

The facility is now run by three pumps, each with a capacity of 122.1 cubic meters per minute. One 2,500kVA transformer and one 1,100kVA backup generator were also installed at the station.

The project has a total investment of VND617.8 billion (US$ 26.72 million).

Before, the investor has completed the first phase of Binh Hung plant with the capacity of 141,000 cubic meters per day. As per schedule, the completed construction of Binh Hung Plant’s second phase will be operational in the second quarter of 2021 to help increase the capacity to 469,000 cubic meters per day.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong