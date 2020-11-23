Leaders of Government, HCMC celebrate Nam Ky Uprising anniversary

The delegation offered incenses to commemorate the late President Ho Chi Minh and martyrs who dedicated their lives to the nation.



Attending event were Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, Vo Van Thuong; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thanh Hai; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee and head of Commission for Organization of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau.

Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument covering on an area of around 10 hectares in Xuan Thoi Thuong commune in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District was recognized as a national historical relic site in 2002. It was a place where the French colonialists executed 903 Party members and patriots who joined the Nam Ky Uprising, such as Ha Huy Tap, Nguyen Van Cu, Vo Van Tan, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Phan Dang Luu and others. The historic uprising, which broke out on November 23 run in the final weeks of 1940.

The event also marked the 75th anniversary of the Southern Resistance War (September 23, 1945 - 2020).





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh