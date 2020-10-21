  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Leaders of HCMC donate to help flood-hit central provinces

In response to the call of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and promoting the tradition of solidarity and mutual affection, the offices of Municipal People's Committee, National Assembly delegation and People's Council launched a fundraising ceremony for donations to flood-hit victims in the Central region this morning. 

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and other leaders attend in the fundraising ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Attending in the ceremony were member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, 200 officers, civil servants, workers from the two agencies. 

Earlier, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City called for donations to the flood-hit victims as the Central region has been bracing for serious people and property damage following prolonged heavy rains affected by storm Linfa and Nangka. 

Currently, many people live in homeless and difficult circumstances without food, fresh water and electricity.  

