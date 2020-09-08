Life in HCMC gradually returns to normal after Covid-19

He made the statement while presiding a virtual yesterday meeting organized by the steering board of Covid-19 prevention and control.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Thanh Liem said hat agencies and all sectors have well done for the fight against coronavirus. For 40 days after recording the first case, the city has not had community transmission.

Schools in the city welcomed the new school year in an eager behaviors with heeds to pandemic prevention and control. However, he stressed that teachers and school managers should pay attention to students especially children in preschools and primary schools.

The Department of Education and Training must work closely with health sector and people’s committees in districts to early detect suspected cases of coronavirus.

He said that though life in the city has returned to normal, state competent agencies should not be negligent but maintain personal hygiene, wear masks, and use sanitizers according to the Prime Minister direction .

He also said that recreational facilities in HCMC have been allowed to reopen to the public from 6 p.m on September 7 after closure for few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, they must continue to implement Covid-19 prevention measures.

City authorities also facilitate enterprises to restore production for the city’s growth after the pandemic. People’s Committee assigned the Department of Health and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and relevant state competent agencies to have solutions to help foreign experts , investors, technicians, high-skilled laborers and business managers to enter Vietnam.

The novel coronavirus has given rise to a global pandemic that has destabilized most institutional settings.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan