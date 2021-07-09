Local leaders to face strict disciplinary actions for coronavirus negligence

Healthcare professionals are taking samples for Covid-19 testing in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC has imposed the 15-day citywide social distancing order starting on July 9 in accordance with the Decretive No.16, aiming at tightening preventive measures and taking advantage of the 15-day social distancing time in the entire city to curb the spread of virus, the City’s Vice Chairman said.



The municipal authorities have aslo pledged to ensure sufficient supply of food for local residents during the social distancing period, he added.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has required all people travelling from HCMC to other provinces and major cities to impose 7-day home quarantine and get Covid-19 test for three times.

The municipal government has tried to coordinate with seven neighboring provinces to limit traffic congestion and maintain the transportation of essential goods.

Deputy Director of the Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung said the city needs more drastic efforts in implementing the social distancing measures in the next 15 days to take over outbreaks.

The health sector has prepared medical facilities providing about 30,000 additional beds to respond a scenario in which the number of Covid-19 patients rises.

Meanwhile director of the Department of Transport of HCMC Tran Quang Lam said that 400 taxi cabs will be available to be back into operation in order to transport local residents for urgent and essential purposes.

Vehicles transporting essential goods, raw materials and supplies for production in general are still allowed to operate under strict safety measures.

He asked coach operators to send their list of vehicles of the priority groups, including staff shuttle service, transportation of essential goods, transit vehicles, entry and exit of cargo-carrying vehicles in ports to the transport department.

The People’s Committee of HCMC also ordered a temporary suspension of App-based motorbike and motorbike taxi transporting passengers, excluding motorbikes transporting goods.

By Thanh An, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh