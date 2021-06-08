Localities should deliver careful entry restriction, quarantine requirements

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

His statement was noted at the online conference held by the city’s Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on June 7.



He highlighted efforts by the entire government and political systems along with the people of the city in strictly implementing the Government's Directive No 16 on social distancing measures, contributing to pandemic prevention.

The HCMC Party Chief emphasized that the city is facing an overload of quarantine facilities that have reached 70-80 percent capacity. Districts and Thu Duc City need to increase occupancy of isolation areas to meet a huge increase in the number of quarantined and suspected cases.

The leader expressed his concerns about export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones with a large number of workers that face a high risk of becoming Covid hotspots.

He ordered authorities of Thu Duc City and districts, the management boards of processing zones, industrial parks and high tech parks to strengthen inspection of the epidemic prevention and control works at businesses, and help enterprises keep their staff safe and business operating.

The municipal government is focusing on searching for Covid-19 trusted sources of vaccine to actively negotiate with providers and buy more vaccines to inoculate the city’s entire population as soon as possible. The city’s fund that is used for buying vaccines is available.

The HCMC Party Leader was excited that Vietnam is racing to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine. The homemade vaccines are expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2021.

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) said that before launching entry restriction and quarantine requirements, HCMC, cities and provinces should consider their impacts on businesses and residents.



By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh