Main span of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 to be joined in September

Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh inspects the construction progress of Thu Thiem Bridge 2. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the work’s investor, Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment JSC, around 120 engineers and workers work in different rotating shifts and stay at the workplace amid the pandemic.



Currently, the done work volume of the construction project of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 reached more than 70 percent.

The main span of Thu Thiem Bridge 2 over the Saigon River connecting District 1 and Thu Thiem Peninsula in District 2 is expected to be connected in September while the construction of the project is scheduled to finish in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

On the same day, carriages of the trains No.6 and 7 of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro train were placed on the tracks in Long Binh Depot in Thu Duc City. The entire metro line is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and started commercial operations in 2022.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh