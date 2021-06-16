Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the makeshift hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Cu Chi is currently treating 192 Covid-19 patients.



The infirmary has conducted the first hemodialysis on Covid-19 patients. In addition, the Covid-19 Treatment Unit of Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital has received 10 cases of Covid-19 with respiratory failure transferred from Covid-19 Can Gio.

In its document, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City requested districts each to have concentrated isolation areas have a minimum capacity of 200 beds and Thu Duc City with 600 beds. Two people are residing in one room with partitions between them in the quarantine camps.

City authorities also asked local administrations to supervise the implementation of Covid-19 prevention tasks in isolation areas. Leaders in districts will be held accountable if violations occur.

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed the establishment of concentrated medical isolation areas at hotels that are voluntarily paid by Covid-19 patients.

The municipal People's Committee has approved the use of student dormitories of Ton Duc Thang University, University of Technology, and Saigon University as centralized isolation areas.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the development of the Covid-19 epidemic is complicated with many chains of infection, from different infection sources plus new, fast-spreading coronavirus variants. Student dormitories will be used when the city records 500-1,000 cases of Covid-19 infections.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan