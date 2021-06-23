Many localities share difficulties with HCMC in fight against Covid-19

Vegetables are sent to Covid-19 hit people.

All goods aim to share a part of the difficulties that HCMC residents are suffering from Covid-19. Of which, Vinh Long Province provided 10 tons of agricultural products, Dong Thap Province donated essential goods worth more than VND300 million (nearly US$13,000) and the Highlands Central province of Lam Dong offered 55 tons of fresh vegetables and fruits.

Bags of rice are divided to the Covid-19 hit people.

The city leaders highly raised and expressed thankfulness to the localities for joining hands and sharing difficulties with the city in the social distancing days, helping HCMC residents overcome the current period.





Apart from the essential goods above, Ho Chi Minh City also received VND10 billion (US$432 million), VND2 billion (over US$86,000), VND1 billion (over US$43,000) and VND500 million (US$21,600) from Hai Phong City, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Ben Tre provinces respectively.

By Hoai Nam-Translated by Huyen Huong