Massive warehouse fire erupts in Tan Tao Industrial Park





An initial information showed that a resident living nearby the Tan Tao Industrial Park saw smokes from Sunhouse Company’s warehouse at 7PM.



At that time, residents tried to use water tanks and fire extinguishers to control the fire; however, flames could not be extinguished as expected because the warehouse contained flammable and combustible materials.



After more than two hours, the blaze was basically extinguished.

Currently, the functional agencies are investigating the reasons of the fire.

















Some photos of SGGP Newspaper featuring the massive fire:





By Chi Thach- Gia Minh-Translated by Huyen Huong