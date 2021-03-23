Speaking at the meeting, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture, Nguyen Thanh Nha, said that according to the overall urban planning scheme by 2040 with a vision to 2060, HCMC will be developed into a city of innovation, creativity, and dynamic development; a pioneer in the large metropolitan region; a center of intellectual and international trade in the country; a service center in the Asia-Pacific region; a city with the highest quality of life and attractive working environment, diversified culture, heritage conservation and scenic river system, a sustainable urban infrastructure and climate change adaptation by 2060.



The city is expected to reach targets of completing the infrastructure system connecting the city and neighboring areas and other regions; developing an integrated and multifunctional urban area with the transit-oriented development (TOD) and high-capacity public-transit system; forming cores of new urban areas and centers of intellectual, health, culture, education; improving structure of multipolar city; ensuring adequate housing and public services for citizens; providing a clean environment; helping residents approach to food safety by 2040.

HCMC will have an estimated population of 13-14 million by 2040 and 16 million by 2060. The city’s urban construction land will be 100,000-110,000 hectares in 2040.

Regarding a planning scheme of Thu Duc city by 2040 with a vision to 2060, the new city will cover an area of 21,156 hectares after integrating districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc with a population of more than 1 million. The total number of citizens is expected to reach 1.5 million by 2030, 1.9-2.2 million by 2040 and 3 million by 2060.

Thu Duc City is established as the first class city and developed into the highly interactive and innovative urban area, serving as a driving force for the implementation of the 4th Industrial Revolution of HCMC.

Main key projects forming a creativity and innovation system in Thu Duc City include Thu Duc City-Quang Trung Software Park, the Department of Science & Technology, center for high performance computing, startup center, research institute for innovation under the Vietnam National University-HCMC, center for pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, and high-tech experimental zone.

The financial and trade infrastructure consists of Thu Thiem financial center, international exhibition center and smart retail market chain.

The social infrastructure includes systems of schools at all levels, international hospitals, outdoor spaces and eco-corridors, opera house, National Cultural and Historical Park, Thu Duc golf course, Rach Chiec Sports Complex, and Ho Chi Minh Square.

The smart city’s infrastructure is composed of four functional layers, including nature, construction, digital technology and smart service.