Media agencies must provide accurate information, curb fake news: HCMC leader

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a conference on prevention and control work of the coronavirus disease with the participation of media agencies . (Photo: SGGP)

The City Party Chief sent his thanks to the media forces that are always ready for duty during the battle against coronavirus in the city.



Now is the peak time for HCMC that has imposed another two-week social distancing under Directive 16 with stricter measures to curb the disease from July 9. The target of the Directive 16 is practicing social distancing, isolating and blocking affected locations, and promptly identifying cases of F0 and reducing deaths from Covid-19, he said.

On the other hand, there will be many issues that arise from the implementation of the Directive 16. The municipal Government has considered launching applicable solutions to handle these problems.

The media agencies should reflect residents' problems of travelling and daily activities, especially the group of people with illnesses during the implementation of social distancing measure; provide information and images of acts of kindness and charitable activities supporting needy people across city amid Covid-19 outbreak, silent sacrifice of frontline soldiers of medical workers, public security, military forces and volunteers in the battle against the virus to create good and positive energy to boost people’s feelings of well-being, he emphasized.

Regarding the vaccination, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai said that the city plans to organize 630 vaccination sites with the injection capacity of 120 people per day at each location in the next phase of its vaccination.

The HCMC People’s Council has approved Covid-19 aid package for individuals in difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of present, the municipal government has put the lives and safety of the people first of all, he added.

HCMC has currently prepared 24 field hospitals providing 45,000 beds, including 19 facilities coming into operation and five others still under construction. These medical units receive around 17,000 people for Covid-19 treatment.

In addition, the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital which is regarded as the most advanced medical facility in the country has been officially put into operation on July 13.

By Van Minh, Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh