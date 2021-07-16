Medical lockdown areas in HCMC guaranteed sufficient essential commodities



The quantity of essential merchandise in Coop Food, Bach Hoa Xanh, VinMart, and Satrafood in Tan Thuan Dong Ward of District 7, An Lac Ward of Binh Tan District accounts for 70-90 percent of all displayed goods, with clear price tag showing stabilized prices.

In order to prevent the case when one individual buys too much for storage, which is not at all necessary, some supermarkets notice ‘Each customer is allowed 2 packages of vegetables, 1 egg blister of each kind to save for others’ or ‘Please buy enough for your actual needs’.

All supermarkets informed that they open from 6.30am to 9-10pm every day. Inventories are stocked twice a day at 4am and in the afternoon, with one more in the evening when needed.

However, as goods transports have lately encountered certain difficulties at checkpoints, sometimes commodities are temporarily unavailable in some supermarkets at certain time of the day.

All supermarket staff stay on site during the 15-day social distance time to observe the regulation of the municipal authorities regarding Covid-19 prevention.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Vien Hong