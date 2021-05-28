  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Medicine buyers for respiratory diseases must perform health declaration

SGGP
Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on May 28 sent an urgent dispatch requiring its sub-divisions in Thu Duc City and districts of Ho Chi Minh City to strictly check medical declarations to buyers of medicine for respiratory diseases with Covid-19-like symptoms such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath at drug stores. 
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the city has detected new cases of Covid-19 and many suspected cases in the community.

Amid the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation, it is very necessary to soon detect patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the community.

Medicine buyers for respiratory diseases must perform health declaration at drug stores
The Municipal Department of Health requested its sub-divisions in Thu Duc City and districts to coordinate with health centers to promptly do statistics of pharmacies and drug stores in the city related to suspected cases of Covid-19 and F1 cases, check health declaration to suspected cases with Covid-19-like symptoms and report to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City instances of non-compliance and violations of Covid-19 prevention and control regulations. 

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong

