Medicine buyers for respiratory diseases must perform health declaration at drug stores



The Municipal Department of Health requested its sub-divisions in Thu Duc City and districts to coordinate with health centers to promptly do statistics of pharmacies and drug stores in the city related to suspected cases of Covid-19 and F1 cases, check health declaration to suspected cases with Covid-19-like symptoms and report to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City instances of non-compliance and violations of Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health informed that the city has detected new cases of Covid-19 and many suspected cases in the community.Amid the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation, it is very necessary to soon detect patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the community.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong