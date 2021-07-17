Medicine, supplements sent to quarantined citizens

On behalf of HCMC leaders, the Chairwoman sent her regards and encouragement to frontline workers in quarantine areas and gave essential medicines as well as vitamin and mineral supplements from HCMC.



Major Do Thi Ngoc Diem, in charge of military supplies at the Military Zone 7, said her quarantine area is taking care of 600 currently healthy F1s. The site provides them with 3 meals a day. The essential medicines and supplements provided were quickly distributed to each resident in the quarantine area.

According to Director General of Saigon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Le Viet Hung, his company and several fellow establishments worked with the supplier SaVi Pharmaceutical JSC to provide 39,000 portions of pills for quarantine areas and field hospitals in HCMC, with the total value of about US$174,000.

Each portion includes herbal oil, physiological saline, vitamin C, Multivitamins, and pain killers.

By Van Minh - Translated by Thao Nhien