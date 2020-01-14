Meeting held to honor contribution of overseas Vietnamese in HCMC

In 2019, around 3,000 enterprises with more than VND45,000 billion (US$1.94 billion) of charter capital from the overseas Vietnamese were approved of a business permit. Over 30,000 young overseas Vietnamese came back to HCMC to seek investment opportunities via startup projects, along with 300 experts working for a long term in the city.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong shared that in 2019, HCMC achieved many positive results thanks to fulfilling the goal of ‘Breakthroughs in Administration Reform and Implementation of Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly’ regarding piloting special mechanisms and policies for the city development.

Therefore, its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) reached over VND1.34 million billion ($57.91 billion), an increase of 8.32 percent compared to 2018. The municipal budget revenue was VND410,295 billion ($17.73 billion).

Chairman Phong affirmed that the overseas Vietnamese had a great contribution to that impressive success.

Until the end of 2019, the amount of remittance to HCMC reached $5.6 billion, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the national one. Statistics show that 72 percent of this volume is invested in business and manufacturing activities for the city growth.

“HCMC honors all efforts and love of the overseas Vietnamese to their own former homeland. The municipal authorities highly appreciate their contribution to the national development and growth of HCMC”, said the Chairman.

Announcing the theme of HCMC in 2020 as ‘Encouraging Cultural Activities and Building Urban Civilized Habits’, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong stated that the fulfillment of this year’s goals is the foundation for more breakthroughs and a more sustainable development of the city.

Therefore, he hoped for a closer cooperation between the overseas Vietnamese and local citizens.

In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan expressed his appreciation for the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward their former homeland – Vietnam. Despite their old age, several overseas still come back to devote themselves to the community here, which is deeply honored.

On this occasion, HCMC People’s Committee delivered certificates of commendation for 3 overseas Vietnamese groups and 19 individuals who have had great contribution to the city development.

Taking part in the meeting were 900 overseas Vietnamese from 25 nations and territories; other leaders of the city, namely Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau.

By Kieu Phong – Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong