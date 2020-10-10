Metro coaches placed on tracks

Tens of Vietnamese and Japanese specialists and engineers together took about 8 hours to complete the installation process of a locomotive and two wagons.



Huge high-capacity cranes, special vehicles and trailers were used to safely lift and transport coaches in accordance with technological standards, ensuring the highest exactness.

The shipment of the first batch of a locomotive and two wagons arrived in HCMC on October 8. They were transported to Long Binh Depot in District 9 on October 9 evening before being placed on the track in the next day.

The remaining four coaches of a six-coach train will be unloaded in coming time in order to expedite the process of the trial runs.



A huge crane lifts a wagon from a special vehicle. A wagon is placed on the track. Diretor of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Bui Xuan Cuong (L) at the scene. Safety check for cranes Trailers are used to transport coaches. An inspection ensures that all tools and equipment are in good. Engineers check the cooling system. The first carriage is placed on the track. Special vehicles carrying wagons to Long Binh Depot run across Bach Dang Pier in District 1. They run on Nguyen Huu Canh Street. The fleet enters Thu Thiem Bridge. The fleet enters Thu Thiem Bridge. The transport task is completed.





By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh