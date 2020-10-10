  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Metro coaches placed on tracks

The first carriage of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro train was placed on the track at 9.25 a.m. on the morning of October 10.

Tens of Vietnamese and Japanese specialists and engineers together took about 8 hours to complete the installation process of a locomotive and two wagons.
Huge high-capacity cranes, special vehicles and trailers were used to safely lift and transport coaches in accordance with technological standards, ensuring the highest exactness.
The shipment of the first batch of a locomotive and two wagons arrived in HCMC on October 8. They were transported to Long Binh Depot in District 9 on October 9 evening before being placed on the track in the next day.
The remaining four coaches of a six-coach train will be unloaded in coming time in order to expedite the process of the trial runs.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 1 A huge crane lifts a wagon from a special vehicle. 
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 2 A wagon is placed on the track.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 3 Diretor of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR), Bui Xuan Cuong (L) at the scene.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 4 Safety check for cranes
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 5 Trailers are used to transport coaches.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 6 An inspection ensures that all tools and equipment are in good.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 7 Engineers check the cooling system.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 8
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 9
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 10
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 11
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 12
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 13
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 14 The first carriage is placed on the track.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 15 Special vehicles carrying wagons to Long Binh Depot run across Bach Dang Pier in District 1.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 16 They run on Nguyen Huu Canh Street.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 17 The fleet enters Thu Thiem Bridge.
Metro coaches placed on tracks ảnh 19 The transport task is completed.

By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

