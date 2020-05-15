Metro line no.5 construction in HCMC estimated to cost US$1.66 billion

The project is expected to start construction in 2025-2029 and come into operation in 2030, stretching from Bay Hien crossroads in Tan Binh District to Sai Gon Bridge in Binh Thanh District.



According to the study report by Spanish IDOM consulting company, the metro line no.5 runs along Hoang Van Thu, Phan Dang Luu, Bach Dang and Dien Bien Phu streets and connects with other metro lines in the city.

The 8.9 kilometer long route comprises 8.9 kilometers underground and 1.43 kilometers above the ground, eight stations including seven beneath the ground and one on the ground.

The project will use building technology basically compatible with that of the first metro line Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien.

According to plan, HCMC has eight metro lines with the total length of 220 kilometers and the total investment capital of US$25 billion. Currently the first metro line Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien and second one Ben Thanh-Tham Luong have been implemented from ODA funds and preferential loans.

Recently, the HCMC People’s Committee has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider and choose a proposal to build metro line 3A Ben Thanh-Tan Kien with the total capital of nearly VND68 trillion to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Phuong Ho