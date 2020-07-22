Ministry delivers a careful appraisal to Can Gio sea encroachment project

This is a large-scale project lying near Can Gio Biosphere Reserve. Therefore its Environmental Impact Assessment should be considered cautiously, he stressed at the ministry’s press conference on July 20.



The economic development of the project must ensure sustainable development goals, such as keeping Can Gio Mangrove Forest; taking measures of reducing environmental environmental impact; ultimately limiting the impacts of currents, soil erosion, flood and environmental pollution.

Dossier of Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area project which was submitted for approval has been attached by reports of special subjects, consisting of strategic planning’s environmental evaluation of Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area, the biodiversity status by the Institute for Environment and Resources of Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh (VNUHCM-IER); the evaluation of the traffic effect by the Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI); assessment of the wastewater transmission by the National key Laboratory of Digital Control and System Engineering (DCSELAB) of Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh; assessment of dynamic meteorology by the VNUHCM- University of Science.

The urban area located nearby the buffer zones of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, not penetrating the boundary of the biosphere in accordance with Vietnam’s laws and the framework of UNESCO's rules and regulations. The project using modern construction methods ensures highest standards of wastewater treatment, said Mr. Nguyen Xuan Hai.

The results of project environmental impact assessment shows that the project has the negligible environmental impact on Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, he added.

Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area covering on an area of 2,870 hectares is located in a low-lying coastal zone in Long Hoa Commune, Can Thanh Town is 18km from the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve; 2.7km from the navigation channel of Xoai Rap River; 4.5km from Long Tau River; 17km from Vam Sat Eco-Tourism Area; and 4km from Monkey Island.

The project is expected to see an estimate on the population of around 228,506 people, create 25,000 jobs and donate a large amount of revenue to the city’s budget, said the investor, Can Gio Tourism Urban Area Joint Stock Company.



Can Gio sea encroachment tourist urban area



By Anh Thu - Translated by Kim Khanh