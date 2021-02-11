Ministry of Health to provide 30,000 rapid diagnostic tests to HCMC

From February 5-8, the health sector gave Covid-19 active infection tests for more than 8,000 employees of Tan Son Nhat Airport with eight positive results, Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Tan Binh said



There were 33 positive covid-19 cases related to employees of Vietnam Airport Ground Services (VIAG) Company.

The city has tracked 1,194 F1 cases, including 1,189 negative cases; 1,150 F2 cases, including 1,090 tested negative; and checked 6,514 community cases, including 5,124 received negative test result. In addition, tests for Covid-19 of 1,932 employees of the Military Hospital 175 were negative.

Around 1,194 people are being quarantined across the city while 1,150 others have been required to self-isolate at home. 33 patients are still undergoing treatment for the disease at this hospital.





At the online meeting On February 10, the city’s health sector collected samples from families’members of VIAGS’s workers for coronavirus testing.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said that HCMC is the first locality in the country to build criteria on “giving scores” for COVID-19 prevention and control activities at health facilities, schools, factories and bus stations.

HCMC should also enourage people at health units, schools, businesses, bus stations to implement preventive measures and provide updates to the "Map of Safely Living with Covid-19" on the website www.antoancovid.vn , he said.



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam

According to Former Politburo member and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan, HCMC has already made isolation plans and treatment as the number of positive cases has increased by 30-50. Health workers should be trained to take turns to prevent the exhaust.

The city must need a 4-week long plan on implementing prevention and control measures strictly, such as wearing mask, applying social distancing, self-isolating after having a contact with Covid-19 patient. It is the best way to return to normal life, he said.





By Thanh Son, Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh