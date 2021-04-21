The Ministry ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam in coordination with related competent agencies to -recheck the flight departure to curb increasing congestion at the domestic terminal in Tan Son Nhat Airport.



Long lines of passengers at the domestic terminal in Tan Son Nhat Aiirport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam must be held accountable for supervision of flight departures and flight cancellation and delay of airlines. Especially, the Ministry requested to impose tough punishment on airlines which delay or cancel their flights.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam was directed to have approaches for better management while airlines were asked to control their approved flights as per schedule and not to delay or cancel flights.

As planned, leaders of the Ministry of Transport will check the implementation of solutions to reduce congestion at Tan Son Nhat airport on April 21.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan