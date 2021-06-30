Mission teams supporting districts in Covid-19 prevention to be established

A community Covid-19 team in Nha Be District

A representative of the municipal Department of Health will be assigned as the head of a team to take responsibility for Covid-19 prevention practices while an individual of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC will be chosen as deputy head to mobilize persons to serve for the team, including officials from the Health Department, the city’s Center for Disease Control (HCDC), medical students and the youth force.



The local authorities of Thu Duc City and dsitricts have to assist and ensure good conditions for the special force units’ activities.

The municipal People’s Committee has asked the Department of Transport to support the Health Department in allocating personnel.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh