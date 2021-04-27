Mobile medical examination clinics launched to benefit workers

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in HCMC yesteray coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physician Association to organize the day "Young healers do as Uncle Ho's words, volunteering for public health" 2021 in response to physicians following Uncle’s teaching for the sake of the community in 2021.



Several mobile clinics are launched to provide free medical examination to poor residents (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Young Physician Association also launched the mobile medical clinics to provide free mobile health check-ups for workers in industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

Specifically, at 5 locations in Thu Duc city, volunteers provide medical consultation, examination and free medicine to young workers, people and children from low-income families.

Along with that, young doctors in Ho Chi Minh City also increased information about Covid-19 epidemic prevention; the hand, foot and mouth disease, dengue fever as well as public health problems at Quang Trung High School in Cu Chi District. Young physicians also presented 20 medicine cabinets, common medical tools and equipment to the youth cultural house.

On the same day, Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VPBank) in collaboration with the Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the Ho Chi Minh City Young Physician Association held the run "Just Run - For a healthy and prosperous Vietnam" , attracting more than 2,000 nurses and doctors from the Young Physician Association, representatives from departments under the city Party Committee’s management, and VPBank employees.

On the same day, the Communist Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City held a cultural festival of all ethnic groups and praised 50 excellent ethnic minority youth examples in all fields who were actively participating in activities launched by the union at their residencies. At the festival, young physicians provided free health examination, consultation and drugs as well as handed over 30 gifts to young people in difficult families and 20 scholarships totaling VND40 million to destitute ethnic students.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan