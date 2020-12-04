More than 250 enterprises gather in Vietnam Expo 2020





Vietnam Expo 2020 is part of a series of specialized exhibitions of Hardware and Hand Tools Expo, Garden and Landscape Expo, the Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition.The special feature of Vietnam Expo 2020 is the application of two traditional exhibition pavilions “remote booth” to increase online connectivity for partners who cannot come to Vietnam in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.The exhibition attracted enterprises from Hai Duong, Da Nang, Quang Tri, Yen Bai, Nghe An, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Zhejiang Provincial Government (China), Korea Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (KBIZ), Korea Federation of Textile Industry Cooperatives, etc.According to Director General of Agency for Southern Affairs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Ms. Nguyen Van Nga, in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic restricting international movement, flexibility application of the online-to offline booths would be a very effective way.Vietnam International Trade Fair will run until December 5.

By Ai Van – Translated by Huyen Huong