More university dormitories requisitioned as quarantine facilities

This requisition aims to meet the rapid expansion of temporary isolation rooms to handle an unexpected sudden outbreak of the pandemic and specific scenarios of 100-300 Covid-19 patients in the city, said Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.



Accordingly, dormitory of HCMC University of Pedagogy at No.351B on Lac Long Quan Street in District 11; and the likes of colleges and universities in Thu Duc City including HCMC University of Technology and Education at No.484 on Le Van Viet in Tan Nhon Phu A Ward, HCMC University of Agriculture and Forestry in the quarter No.6 in Linh Trung Ward, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology at No.97 on Man Thien Street in Hiep Phu Ward, HCMC Industry and Trade College at No.20 on Tang Nhon Phu Street in Phuoc Long B Ward, and Thu Duc College of Technology at No.53 on Vo Van Ngân in Linh Chieu Ward will be taken over for a Covid-19 quarantine facilities.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh