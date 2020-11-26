Most wards in HCMC exceed permissible limits on population

In the report, city authorities pointed out typical factors that no more administrative units can be merged into nine wards after arrangement. Six of the nine wards have not met half of the standard on natural area while two of them are so heavily populated; therefore, they fail the population standard.



For instance, ward 13 of District 4 has just been merged from ward 12 and ward 13 but it has just met 15.4 percent of the standard whereas its population density is 123.5 percent. The two wards locate in the corridor of Saigon Port, share the same border and part of their area being planned for the city's 930 hectare downtown area. This will facilitate urban management and development as well as local dwellers’ activities.

The municipal People’s Committee also reported that that the establishment of Thu Duc City has satisfied 4 out of 5 criteria as per regulations.

Presently, the city's authorities is speeding up general planning to adjust the city’s design with the vision to 2030 and 2050. The design will be carried out simultaneously with the planning of eastern innovative city ( Thu Duc City) and the design of Thu Duc City will be part of the city’s general planning.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy