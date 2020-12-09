Motorbike emission control project: Solutions should be adopted to help the poor

According to the research of the Institute of Transport Science and Technology on exhaust fume emission of 10,682 motorbikes with participation of 7,216 respondents and opinions of related agencies and organizations, the surveyor proposed to have a road map for assessing motorbike exhaust fume emission periodically.

Specifically, 2021 will be the preparatory year for building the project and issuance of policies and investment in 88 exhaust fume monitoring stations.

The 2022-2023 period will be the time to complete policies and assess all vehicle exhaust fume emission for data base and collection of VND50,000 a vehicle yearly. Poor and near-poor people will be exempt from engine exhaust emission assessment fees.

Different districts will have different emission criteria applying for motorcycles that have been in use for more than five years. In the 2024-2025 period, additional 78 emission monitoring stations will be set up to expand emission inspection in more districts with the focus on districts 1,3,5, and 10.

From 2026, criteria for vehicle exhaust fume emission will be lifted and vehicle exhaust fume emission in 13 downtown districts will be under scrutiny.

Total expenditure for the project to 2030 is VND553 billion (US$ 23,828,579).

Experts and local administrators assented to the project saying that the project aims to protect environment in HCMC; yet, they wanted to clear some matters such as how much the fees are.

Meeting participants suggested the surveyor must carry out the survey on at least 10 percent of seven million vehicles in the city because the project will greatly affect on many residents especially those who earn their living by motorbikes. Furthermore, there should be detailed solution to help disadvantaged dwellers to switch to other ways for earning their living.

Deputy Chairman of the city Fatherland Front Committee Tran Huu Phuoc said that exhaust fume from millions of vehicles is one of the major causes of air pollution in the city; subsequently, assessment of engine exhaust emissions is necessary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Bui Hoa An promised that his department and related agencies will produce a road map for assessment of engine exhaust emissions in each different phase as well as adopt preferential policies for disadvantaged people.

Motorcycle exhaust fume makes up 94 percent of hydrocarbons (HC), 57 percent of nitrogen oxides (NOx), 87 percent of carbon monoxide (CO) and 33 percent of PM1O of total emission from all vehicles in the city.