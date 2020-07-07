Municipal departments cooperate, share data of resources, planning, construction

The signing ceremony between three departments. Photo: Viet Dung



The Department of Planning and Architecture is responsibility for sharing GIS data for zoning and local adjustment planning, scanned map data for zoning and local adjustment and digital text attached to the projects.





Purpose from the cooperation is not only to create favorable condition of carrying out construction and investment procedures for people and businesses but it also implements the development of software application for natural resources, planning and construction management in the city’s districts.Additionally, it is important to meet the needs of administrative reform, state management in the sectors of land, planning, construction and granting certificates of house ownership in Ho Chi Minh City based on timely, closely, accurately and synchronously implementation.The implementation is divided into two phases, including the first phase covering over scale of 930 hectares and the second phase wrapping across the city.In particular, the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsibility for sharing adjusted cadastral data, Vilis data and Lidar data.Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Construction shares digital data of projects and construction license, digital legal documents attached to projects, drawings attached to each project, construction and project progress.On the same day, the HCMC Department of Construction officially announced operation of Mobile SXD711 app, which is expected to deploy and popularize to all civil servants and leaders of the department in quickly handling, searching and monitoring texts and documents on internet-connected smart-phone.

By Viet Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong